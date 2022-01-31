Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock Holdings Increased by Apis Capital Advisors LLC

Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Avid Technology makes up 1.4% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avid Technology worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $31.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $101.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

