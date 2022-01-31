Aviva PLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 337.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,076,000 after buying an additional 44,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,074,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.20.

NYSE SAM opened at $426.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $484.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.92.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

