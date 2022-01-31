Aviva PLC Purchases New Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,084 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.24.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 in the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DKS opened at $113.19 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.71 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average of $118.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

