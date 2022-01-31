Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 17,070 USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of USANA Health Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USNA opened at $95.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.33 and its 200 day moving average is $98.08. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $37,116.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,360 shares of company stock worth $953,060 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USNA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

