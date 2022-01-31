Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 350.20 ($4.72).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 352 ($4.75) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.40) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 314 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of LON:BAB traded down GBX 6.55 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 301.95 ($4.07). The company had a trading volume of 1,481,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,012. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 319.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 327.71. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 215.60 ($2.91) and a one year high of GBX 388.47 ($5.24).

In other news, insider John Ramsay purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($128,710.20).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

