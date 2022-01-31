Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s current price.

BMI stock opened at $94.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.57. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.73. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $85.55 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $6,632,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 50,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $9,324,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 80,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

