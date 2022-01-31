Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 90.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

BIDU stock traded up $10.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.40. The stock had a trading volume of 109,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,893. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a 52 week low of $132.14 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Baidu by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

