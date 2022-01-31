Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Bally’s worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BALY. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,773,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,804,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,110,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,571,000 after purchasing an additional 767,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,184,000 after purchasing an additional 702,620 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BALY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

BALY stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robeson Reeves purchased 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. 40.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

