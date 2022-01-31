Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 45,000 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.31% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $53,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at about $82,780,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,445,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,003,000 after purchasing an additional 578,470 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at about $23,077,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,003,000 after purchasing an additional 526,583 shares during the last quarter.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HGV opened at $47.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

HGV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

