Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.09% of Snowflake worth $79,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after acquiring an additional 841,600 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,996,043 shares of company stock valued at $695,326,625 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

Shares of SNOW opened at $253.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

