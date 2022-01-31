Bamco Inc. NY Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.20% of CrowdStrike worth $112,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in CrowdStrike by 119.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,072,000 after acquiring an additional 55,441 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CrowdStrike by 5.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 5.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.2% in the third quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.07.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $168.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.68 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $573,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

