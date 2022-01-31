Bamco Inc. NY Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $68,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $561.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.75, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $603.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

