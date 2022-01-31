Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 3.60% of Mercury Systems worth $97,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $54.53 on Monday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.25.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.50 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

