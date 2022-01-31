Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,305 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.92% of Denali Therapeutics worth $56,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 123.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $127,415.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DNLI stock opened at $32.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 231.23 and a beta of 1.75. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.