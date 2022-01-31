Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.97% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $62,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $291,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $50.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $93.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.40.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

