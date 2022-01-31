Bamco Inc. NY Sells 2,328 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,062,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.90% of Stitch Fix worth $82,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $102.39. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269 and sold 86,726 shares worth $2,747,373. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

