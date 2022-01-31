Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Acquired by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 12,200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,100,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Banco Bradesco worth $23,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $1,280,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at $51,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

BBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,137,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

