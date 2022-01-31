Bank of America Begins Coverage on NU (NYSE:NU)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NU. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.77.

NU stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. NU has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $3,571,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $11,331,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $36,849,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $114,204,000.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

