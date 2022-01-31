Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Decreased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $375.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

