Bank of America Lowers Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of MFG opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

