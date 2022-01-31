Bank of America Lowers Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of MFG opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.