Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of KKR opened at $68.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

