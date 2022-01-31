Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 448.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,784 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

