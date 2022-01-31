Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $2.74 Million in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $54.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.71. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

