Barclays Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €160.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on SAP in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on SAP in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) price objective on SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) price objective on SAP in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €142.00 ($161.36) price objective on SAP in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €139.64 ($158.69).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €108.18 ($122.93) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €121.31 and a 200 day moving average of €122.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. The stock has a market cap of $127.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.39. SAP has a twelve month low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($147.43).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

