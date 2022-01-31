Barclays Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €70.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on G24. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.47 ($81.22).

Scout24 stock opened at €51.76 ($58.82) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.01. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €53.20 ($60.45) and a 1-year high of €73.36 ($83.36). The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.32.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

