Barclays Lowers ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $285.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $315.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.67.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $262.95 on Thursday. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $168.76 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth $1,097,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth $1,893,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

