Barclays PLC Acquires 41,692 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,692 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Cannae worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Cannae by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cannae by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cannae by 3,249.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $42.35.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.