Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Big Lots worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,494,000 after buying an additional 119,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Big Lots by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 60.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter worth $2,588,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of BIG stock opened at $39.87 on Monday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.