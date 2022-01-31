Barclays PLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter worth $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter worth $86,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 2,178.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 136.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

TTM opened at $32.77 on Monday. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CLSA lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

