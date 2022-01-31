Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 128.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Calix worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after acquiring an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,285,000 after buying an additional 42,259 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 508,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,136,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 28.4% in the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 358,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $6,194,015. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Calix stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

