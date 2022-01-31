Barclays PLC Purchases 6,421 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allakos by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $6.39 on Monday. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital cut Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. William Blair cut Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

