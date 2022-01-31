Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO) Insider Purchases £7,480 in Stock

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO) insider Vivien Gould acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 748 ($10.09) per share, for a total transaction of £7,480 ($10,091.74).

Shares of LON:BEMO opened at GBX 755 ($10.19) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 772.50. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 689 ($9.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 857.90 ($11.57). The company has a market cap of £90.73 million and a PE ratio of 3.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 11 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.11%.

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

