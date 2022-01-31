Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.46. Barnes Group posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.08. 195,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,037. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $57.64.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Barnes Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

