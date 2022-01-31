Baupost Group LLC MA Makes New $184,000 Investment in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO)

Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hippo alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, President Richard Mccathron bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Assaf Wand bought 40,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 73,650 shares of company stock worth $273,975 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE HIPO opened at $1.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.80. Hippo Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 EPS for the current year.

Hippo Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.