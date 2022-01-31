Baupost Group LLC MA Purchases 2,600,000 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600,000 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises about 4.0% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 4.03% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $431,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 42,919 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $15,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after buying an additional 60,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

LSXMK opened at $45.34 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

