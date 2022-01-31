Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,022,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 588,000 shares during the quarter. Baxter International accounts for 1.2% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 1.40% of Baxter International worth $564,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $163,027,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after purchasing an additional 903,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after purchasing an additional 451,813 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 37.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 813,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,617,000 after purchasing an additional 221,580 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 327.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 168,094 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $84.89. The stock had a trading volume of 18,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,995. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

