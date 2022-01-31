Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMWYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

