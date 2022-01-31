BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Update

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ BBQ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,634. BBQ has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $149.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million. BBQ had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BBQ will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BBQ by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BBQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BBQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BBQ by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

