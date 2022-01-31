Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

BBBY traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 621,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292,635. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,362 shares of company stock worth $820,390. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,050,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,154,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,329,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

