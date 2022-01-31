Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives $88.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

BDRFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BDRFY stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.