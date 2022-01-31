Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 108,480 Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.0% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $258,000.

IDLV stock opened at $30.87 on Monday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60.

