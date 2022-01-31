Bell Investment Advisors Inc Invests $1.03 Million in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,079. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.43. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $65.88.

