Bell Investment Advisors Inc Invests $273,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 977.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 46,058 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.80. 2,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,053. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.30 and a 200 day moving average of $174.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $144.67 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

