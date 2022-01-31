Bell Investment Advisors Inc Takes $521,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.76.

GOOGL stock traded up $1.80 on Monday, reaching $2,668.82. 22,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,045. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,844.58 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,831.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,810.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

