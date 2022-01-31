Bell Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.0% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,892,000 after acquiring an additional 802,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 682,414 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,996,000 after acquiring an additional 674,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $132.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average of $139.47. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

