Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($29.68) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BHP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.98) to GBX 2,350 ($31.71) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.33) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.61) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,251.43 ($30.38).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,390.50 ($32.25) on Thursday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,527.50 ($34.10). The company has a market capitalization of £120.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,211.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,133.83.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.