Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will announce $26.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. Berkeley Lights posted sales of $21.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $87.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.20 million to $90.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $114.20 million, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $119.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berkeley Lights.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

BLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Rothman bought 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,058 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 316.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after buying an additional 1,726,872 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 588.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after buying an additional 1,006,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 126.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,926,000 after buying an additional 825,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.