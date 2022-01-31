Berry Data (BRY) Trading 28.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001242 BTC on exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $919,698.67 and $107,745.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00047403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.71 or 0.06801466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,074.51 or 1.00154838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00051314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00052248 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

