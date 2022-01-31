Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYLOF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS BYLOF opened at $21.00 on Monday. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $23.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

