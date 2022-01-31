Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading 10.7% Higher

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $33.80. 57,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,471,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

